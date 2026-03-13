The Panthers signed Walker to a one-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker has started 48 games across the last three regular seasons and operated as the Packers' left tackle during the 2025 campaign, playing all 1,057 of his offensive snaps at the position. He gives the Panthers a capable option should Ikem Ekwonu (knee) not be recovered from a torn patellar tendon that he suffered in Carolina's wild-card loss to the Rams in January.