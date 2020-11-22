site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Rasul Douglas: Active against Lions
Douglas (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Douglas will operate as the Panthers' No. 1 cornerback Sunday because Donte Jackson (toe) is inactive. He has allowed 398 yards and two touchdowns in coverage this season.
