Douglas finished the 2020 season with 62 tackles (50 solo) and nine passes defended in 14 games played.
Douglas joined Carolina in September after being waived by Philadelphia, and in quickly earning a starting role on his new team, the veteran ended up with a career high in tackles. That came despite Douglas missing two games during the campaign, and he also came close to his third season with double-digit pass breakups in his four years as a pro. That production should see Douglas garner interest as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.