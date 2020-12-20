site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Rasul Douglas: Leads team in tackles
RotoWire Staff
Dec 20, 2020
Douglas finished with seven tackles (six solo) in Saturday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.
Douglas topped Carolina's team in stops, posting seven for the second time in three games. The veteran now sports 54 tackles with two contests left this season, needing just five more to set a new career high.
