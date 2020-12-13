site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Rasul Douglas: Playing Week 14
Douglas (personal) is active Week 14 against the Broncos.
Douglas missed two practices following the team's Week 13 bye, but returned Friday and now appears good to go. He'll presumably slot into his starting cornerback role opposite Donte Jackson.
