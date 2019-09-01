McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

McCloud didn't have to wait long to find a new team, as he was waived by Buffalo on Saturday. The 22-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Bills last season, logging five receptions for 36 yards. McCloud likely appealed to Carolina due to his ability to contribute on punt and kick returns.

