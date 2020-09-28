Bonnafon rushed twice for 16 yards in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Chargers.
Bonnafon's two carries came on consecutive plays during the second quarter. In fact, despite his efficiency, those proved to be Bonnafon's only offensive snaps of the game. Even with superstar tailback Christian McCaffrey (ankle) out, the Panthers hardly used more than one running back, with starter Mike Davis playing over 75 percent of the snaps and totaling 21 touches. As long as that remains the case, Bonnafon's upside should remain restricted, but he at least put a good foot forward in Sunday's victory.