Bonnafon rushed twice for six yards and caught both his targets for 31 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Bonnafon is looking increasingly close to making the Panthers' regular season roster, as his 17 offensive snaps dwarfed fellow tailbacks Cameron Artis-Payne and Elijah Holyfield's combined one play on offense. As it stands, Jordan Scarlett appears likely to back up star Christian McCaffrey, but Bonnafon could ultimately be the third option depending on how next week's exhibition finale against the Steelers shakes out.