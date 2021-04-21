Bonnafon (ankle) should get the opportunity to compete for the backup role behind Christian McCaffrey this offseason, Rushil Vashee of USA Today reports.

As Carolina's roster stands ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Bonnafon appears set to compete with Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon for the top backup gig. An ankle injury limited Bonnafon to just two appearances last season, but with a full offseason to get healthy and continue his development, the 25-year-old could earn a notable reserve role Year 3. Of course, the Panthers may still add rookie depth to the backfield.