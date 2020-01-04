Bonnafon rushed 16 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played this season. He also caught six of nine targets for 57 yards.

Bonnafon made Carolina's roster after the preseason and served as the team's second-string tailback in his first campaign. However, with superstar Christian McCaffrey hardly ever leaving the field, Bonnafon's involvement on offense was heavily restricted. He never played more than 12 snaps on that side of the ball, but was at least impactful when called upon, best evidenced by his 59-yard touchdown in Week 5 versus the Jaguars. Heading into the offseason, it remains to be seen whether the Panthers will offer the 23-year-old a contract to remain with the team, making the situation behind McCaffrey somewhat worthwhile to monitor in the coming months.