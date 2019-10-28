Bonnafon rushed once for four yards and caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

Bonnafon played 12 offensive snaps behind star Christian McCaffrey, but rookie Jordan Scarlett actually saw more touches, garnering four carries. However, all those came in garbage time on the Panthers' final drive, which was Scarlett's only involvement on offense.

