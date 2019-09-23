Bonnafon rushed twice for five yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

Bonnafon played five offensive snaps, with his two carries coming in garbage time after Carolina's victory was already sealed. Prior to then, star tailback Christian McCaffrey played 92 percent of the snaps, keeping his backups, like Bonnafon, glued to the sideline.

