Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Gets a couple carries
Bonnafon rushed twice for five yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.
Bonnafon played five offensive snaps, with his two carries coming in garbage time after Carolina's victory was already sealed. Prior to then, star tailback Christian McCaffrey played 92 percent of the snaps, keeping his backups, like Bonnafon, glued to the sideline.
More News
-
Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Only plays special teams•
-
Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Makes Panthers' roster•
-
Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Helps through air•
-
Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Continues push for roster spot•
-
Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Does well versus Bears•
-
Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Joins Panthers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...