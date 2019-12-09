Play

Bonnafon rushed once for six yards in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.

Bonnafon surprisingly was handed Carolina's second carry of the day after not toting the rock for over a month previously. Despite that early involvement, however, Bonnafon didn't touch the ball afterwards, which is usually the case for him behind superstar tailback Christian McCaffrey.

