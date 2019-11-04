Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Gets few touches
Bonnafon rushed three times for six yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.
His touches all came in the fourth quarter after Christian McCaffrey had already put together another monster, three-touchdown performance. Bonnafon played eight offensive snaps in total, topping fellow backup tailback Jordan Scarlett's three -- evidencing just how little fantasy value both players hold.
