Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Helps through air
Bonnafon rushed twice for seven yards and caught three of his four targets for 46 yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers.
Bonnafon has certainly given the Panthers something to think about ahead of their regular-season roster cutdown. The 23-year-old averaged 4.6 yards per rush and went for at least 30 receiving yards in all four of his exhibition outings. Although veteran Cameron Artis-Payne and rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Scarlett are the most likely to serve behind star Christian McCaffrey this season, Bonnafon's efforts might see him squeeze onto the team, or perhaps garner interest elsewhere if not.
