Bonnafon rushed twice for seven yards and caught three of his four targets for 46 yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers.

Bonnafon has certainly given the Panthers something to think about ahead of their regular-season roster cutdown. The 23-year-old averaged 4.6 yards per rush and went for at least 30 receiving yards in all four of his exhibition outings. Although veteran Cameron Artis-Payne and rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Scarlett are the most likely to serve behind star Christian McCaffrey this season, Bonnafon's efforts might see him squeeze onto the team, or perhaps garner interest elsewhere if not.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...