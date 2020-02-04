Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Inks one-year extension
Bonnafon signed a one-year contract extension with the Panthers on Tuesday.
Bonnafon was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, but the Panthers opted to lock down Christian McCaffrey's backup for the 2020 season. The 24-year-old Bonnafon was barely used during McCaffrey's historic campaign, but the former flashed versatility in 2019, rushing 16 times for 116 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown while catching six of nine targets for 57 yards. We don't know whether new head coach Matt Rhule will allocate 400-plus touches to McCaffrey again next year, but Bonnafon nonetheless holds intriguing handcuff value for fantasy purposes.
