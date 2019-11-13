Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Limited to special teams
Bonnafon did not record a touch during Sundays's 24-16 loss to Green Bay.
Bonnafon did not see the field on offense Sunday, the fourth time in nine games that the rookie has been limited to special teams. Nearly two-thirds of Bonnafon's rushing yardage this season came on a 59-yard run in Week 5 and, playing behind Christian McCaffrey, it's hard for Bonnafon to see more than a touch or two per game. He shouldn't garner fantasy consideration, especially Sunday against an Atlanta run defense that is fifth-best in the league, surrendering just 3.8 yards per carry.
