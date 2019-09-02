Bonnafon secured a roster spot with the Panthers ahead of Week 1, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Bonnafon spent time on Carolina's practice squad last year, but after impressing during the exhibition slate, he supplanted veteran Cameron Artis-Payne for a spot on the 53-man roster this year. As it stands, he and rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Scarlett are slated to serve behind star tailback Christian McCaffrey. While that's not necessarily an attractive role in fantasy terms, it's certainly marks an achievement for Bonnafon, who would gain value should an injury occur ahead of him.

