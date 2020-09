Bonnafon was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

This shouldn't be much of a surprise. In the absence of Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Mike Davis figures to take the bulk of the workload, but it's entirely possible Bonnafon could factor in should the veteran struggle to move the needle. Bonnafon registered 173 total yards and a TD in an abbreviated stint as the lead back when McCaffrey was injured in 2019.