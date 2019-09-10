Bonnafon didn't feature on any offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Bonnafon exclusively saw the field on seven special-teams snaps, with star Christian McCaffrey handling all 67 offensive plays. On the bright side for Bonnafon, fellow backup tailback Jordan Scarlett didn't get in on offense either, so he wasn't alone with his goose egg Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories