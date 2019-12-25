Bonnafon ran for 12 yards on two carries during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.

Sunday's output was Bonnafon's largest since Week 9, a consequence of playing behind all-world Christian McCaffrey. Two touches aren't worth getting too excited about to begin with, but making matters even less exciting is the fact that both of Bonnafon's carries came during the Panthers' final drive of a blowout. The rookie maintains very low value heading into Sunday's finale against a middle-of-the-road Saints run defense.