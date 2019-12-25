Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Picks up 12 yards in loss
Bonnafon ran for 12 yards on two carries during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.
Sunday's output was Bonnafon's largest since Week 9, a consequence of playing behind all-world Christian McCaffrey. Two touches aren't worth getting too excited about to begin with, but making matters even less exciting is the fact that both of Bonnafon's carries came during the Panthers' final drive of a blowout. The rookie maintains very low value heading into Sunday's finale against a middle-of-the-road Saints run defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...