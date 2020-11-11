The Panthers signed Bonnafon (ankle) to the active roster Wednesday, Will Bryan of the team's official site reports.

Bonnafon missed a few weeks of practice due to an ankle injury, but he's back to full health just as opportunity knocks. Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is expected to miss this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and is labeled week-to-week, so Bonnafon will add depth in the backfield. Mike Davis will handle the lead role while wide receiver Curtis Samuel rotates in, but Bonnafon should get some tread. The 24-year-old has shown impressive burst this year, albeit in a small sample, with 12 carries for 69 yards and two receptions for 18 yards and a score.