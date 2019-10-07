Panthers' Reggie Bonnafon: Scores first touchdown
Bonnafon rushed five times for 80 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.
Bonnafon had played just five offensive snaps prior to Sunday, but with superstar Christian McCaffrey dealing with cramps late, the sparingly used second-stringer was suddenly forced into the action. To his credit, Bonnafon almost immediately made a substantial impact, ripping off a 59-yard touchdown with under four minutes remaining to extend Carolina's lead. As long as McCaffrey -- who totaled 237 yards and three touchdowns in another incredible performance -- is fit, Bonnafon's fantasy stock should remain rather restricted, but he at least put his best foot forward when called upon at a critical period Sunday.
