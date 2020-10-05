Bonnafon rushed 10 times for 53 yards and caught both of his targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

Bonnafon set a new career high in touches while playing just over a quarter of Carolina's offensive snaps. In his extended work, the second-year back produced some big gains, including a 22-yard rush and 15-yard reception. Of course, Bonnafon's touchdown also came through the air, as he strolled free for a three-yard grab off play action to end the second quarter. Based off his strong performance, Bonnafon may expect similar usage behind Mike Davis in Week 5 versus the Falcons, but after Davis topped 20 touches again Sunday, it's clear he's the Panthers' top option in Christian McCaffrey's (ankle) continued absence.