Bonnafon (ankle) was placed on season-ending injured reserve Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Bonnafon was signed to the active roster Wednesday despite an existing ankle injury, and it appears further tests have revealed a serious issue. The 24-year-old running back won't return this season, and he'll look to make a full recovery for the 2021 campaign. With Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) currently out for Week 10, Mike Davis, Curtis Samuel and Trenton Cannon will handle the backfield reps Sunday against Tampa Bay.
