Dowdle rushed the ball 17 times for 79 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets. He added one reception on two targets for 17 yards.

Chuba Hubbard returned after a two-game absence and drew the start over Dowdle. The duo then alternated possessions, with Dowdle turning in the far more efficient performance, out-gaining Hubbard 96-48. Dowdle has certainly gained a more significant role in the Carolina offense with his strong showings across the last three weeks, though it doesn't appear that the team is prepared to turn the backfield over to him fully at this point.