Dowdle carried the ball 25 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

The 27-year-old celebrated being anointed as the Panthers' clear No. 1 RB by delivering another massive performance, capped by a five-yard score in the second quarter and a one-yard plunge across the goal line in the third. Dowdle has amassed 652 rushing yards and three TDs over the last five games, while adding a 10-112-1 line on 14 targets through the air, and he figures to see a heavy workload again in Week 10 against the Saints.

