Dowdle rushed eight times for 54 yards and wasn't targeted in the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Dowdle logged four fewer carries than backfield mate Chuba Hubbard, but he outgained the latter by 20 rushing yards. In the two games since Hubbard's return from a calf injury, Dowdle has 123 rushing yards on 25 carries to his teammate's 26-65-1 line on the ground in the same span, but the two are likely to continue working in a close workload split during a Week 9 road tilt against the Packers next Sunday afternoon.