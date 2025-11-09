Dowdle carried the ball 18 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Saints.

The yardage total was Dowdle's lowest since he took on a significant role in the Panthers' backfield in Week 5, but he did score his fifth rushing TD of the season on a five-yard dash in the first quarter for the team's only score. Over his last six games, Dowdle has piled up 705 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding a 13-122-1 line on 17 targets. He'll look to staying productive in Week 11 against the Falcons.