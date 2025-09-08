Dowdle rushed three times for 12 yards and caught two of three targets for four yards during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

The first-year Panther underwhelmed in his regular-season debut, playing just 22 of the team's 64 offensive snaps. Dowdle, who rushed for 1,079 yards with the Cowboys last season, appears firmly behind Chuba Hubbard in Carolina's backfield. Hubbard's 43 offensive snaps lead to 19 touches for 89 total yards and one touchdown. However, the game script favored the pass, which likely limited Dowdle's opportunities, as the Panthers trailed by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss. Dowdle is expected to serve as the Panthers' top backup running back again in Week 2 against the Cardinals.