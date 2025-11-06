Dowdle (quadriceps) stretched before Thursday's practice and appears poised to take part in drills, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Dowdle sat out Wednesday's session due to a quad injury, but the fact he had a helmet after stretching indicates at least individual work is on the table for him. He resumed a workhorse role during this past Sunday's win at Green Bay, even with Chuba Hubbard available, taking 25 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns and catching two of three targets for 11 yards. Meanwhile, Hubbard had just five carries for 17 yards and didn't haul in his only target. Thursday's practice report will reveal if Dowdle indeed progressed to being a limited participant.