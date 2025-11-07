Dowdle (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

After starting the week as a non-participant in practice, Dowdle upgraded to 'limited' on Thursday and 'full' on Friday, setting him up for another large workload at home against the one-win Saints. He took 27 touches for 141 yards and two TDs in an upset win at Green Bay last week, playing 72 percent of Carolina's snaps on offense in the process. Chuba Hubbard, meanwhile got five touches on 22 percent snap share.