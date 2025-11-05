Panthers' Rico Dowdle: Held out of practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dowdle (quadriceps) is not practicing Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Dowdle was the engine of Carolina's offense during the team's upset Week 9 win over Green Bay, in which he rushed 25 times for 130 yards and two scores while catching two of three targets for 11 yards. He clearly played through pain versus the Packers, however, so it's not a complete surprise to see Dowdle now a non-participant at practice. He'll have two more chances to officially get back on the practice field before the Panthers decide whether to assign Dowdle an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
More News
-
Panthers' Rico Dowdle: Carries offense in upset win•
-
Panthers' Rico Dowdle: In line for lead role•
-
Panthers' Rico Dowdle: Poised to take over as lead option•
-
Panthers' Rico Dowdle: Efficient with limited opportunity•
-
Panthers' Rico Dowdle: Alternates possessions with Hubbard•
-
Panthers' Rico Dowdle: Team won't reveal lead back•