Dowdle (quadriceps) is not practicing Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dowdle was the engine of Carolina's offense during the team's upset Week 9 win over Green Bay, in which he rushed 25 times for 130 yards and two scores while catching two of three targets for 11 yards. He clearly played through pain versus the Packers, however, so it's not a complete surprise to see Dowdle now a non-participant at practice. He'll have two more chances to officially get back on the practice field before the Panthers decide whether to assign Dowdle an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Saints.