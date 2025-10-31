Dowdle is expected to start Sunday's game at Green Bay and take a majority of carries, with Chuba Hubbard still part of the offense in a lesser role, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The writing was on the wall Monday when Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters, "we cannot ignore the fact that [Dowdle] has been exceptional." Canales also mentioned how much Hubbard has meant to the organization, which is perhaps a hint that Dowdle won't have strong job security even if he does take on much larger workloads short-term. Dowdle and Hubbard largely alternated drives the past two weeks, with neither providing much fantasy production even though Dowdle's per-touch efficiency remained strong. Maintaining that efficiency in Week 9 will be difficult, to say the least, as the Panthers are dealing with a slew of offensive line injuries while facing a top defense on the road.