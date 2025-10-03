Dowdle is expected to serve as the Panthers' starting running back for Sunday's game against the Dolphins with Chuba Hubbard (calf) likely to be sidelined for the Week 5 contest, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard didn't take part in practices Wednesday and Thursday, and unless he takes a dramatic step forward in his activity Friday, he could be ruled out for Sunday's contest heading into the weekend. After signing a one-year, $2.75 million deal with Carolina in the offseason, Dowdle has served as Hubbard's top backup through the first four games, carrying 28 times for 83 yards (3.0 YPC) and a touchdown to go with five catches for 20 yards on six targets. Despite his poor efficiency so far with Carolina, Dowdle is coming off a 1,079-yard rushing season with Dallas and is likely to rank as the Panthers' preferred option out of the backfield ahead of fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne, who has primarily served as a return specialist through the first four weeks and didn't see his first extended action on offense until garbage time of the Panthers' 42-13 loss to the Patriots last Sunday.