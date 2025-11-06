Dowdle (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After sitting out Wednesday's session, Dowdle took a step forward by practicing in a limited capacity Thursday. In order to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Saints, Dowdle will likely need to upgrade to full activity Friday in the Panthers' final practice of the week. If he's cleared to play this weekend, Dowdle should be in line for another turn as Carolina's lead back after handily out-snapping and outproducing Chuba Hubbard in an upset win over the Packers in Week 9. In that contest, Dowdle accounted for 141 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 27 touches while playing 72 percent of the snaps. Hubbard, meanwhile, handled a 22 percent snap share and was limited to 17 yards on five touches.