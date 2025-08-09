Dowdle gained seven rushing yards on three carries and caught his only target for 20 yards in Friday's 30-10 preseason loss to the Browns.

The former Cowboy made his debut in a Panthers' uniform after signing a one-year contract in March, and Dowdle flashed his three-down skill set by connecting with Andy Dalton on a big gain early in the second quarter. As expected, Dowdle appears to be behind incumbent starter Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart, but with both players having gained over 1,000 rushing yards in 2024 for their respective teams and Dowdle posting better numbers as a receiver, he figures to still have a substantial role in Carolina's offense.