Dowdle rushed 30 times for 183 yards and brought in four of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 30-27 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

One week after delivering a career-best 206-yard effort against the Dolphins, Dowdle was blessed with a second straight matchup against a porous defense. In Week 6, that unit happened to be comprised of plenty of his former Cowboys teammates, and Dowdle parlayed the additional incentive into another spectacular afternoon. While he came just short of hitting the 200-yard mark on the ground for the second straight contest, the surging veteran was able to shine as a pass catcher while compiling a team-high receiving yardage total and scoring his first receiving TD of the season on a 36-yard grab to close out the opening possession of the second half. Given Dowdle's production over the last two games, it appears highly unlikely Chuba Hubbard (calf) will be able to reclaim anything close to the snap share he previously enjoyed as the No. 1 back, and the latter doesn't appear likely to be available for a Week 7 road matchup against the Jets next Sunday anyhow.