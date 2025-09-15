Dowdle rushed six times for nine yards and caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

Despite Dowdle seeing a larger role in the Panthers' offense when on the field in Week 2, he played just 29-percent of the team's offensive snaps. The 27-year-old has also struggled with efficiency through his first two games in Carolina, averaging only 2.9 yards per touch. Meanwhile, backfield mate Chuba Hubbard recorded 77 total yards and a touchdown on 15 touches in Sunday's loss, likely further solidifying Dowdle's role as Carolina's top reserve running back heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Falcons.