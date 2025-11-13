Dowdle (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Head coach Dave Canales said Carolina's goal is to manage Dowdle's workload and have him ready for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons, per Darin Gantt of the team's official site. As such, fantasy managers can be confident Dowdle will be available Week 11, barring any setbacks at Friday's practice. During the Panthers' loss to the Saints in Week 10, Dowdle remained solidified as the team's top backfield option while rushing 18 times for 53 yards and one score. He also hauled in all three of his targets for 10 yards.