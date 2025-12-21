Dowdle rushed nine times for 29 yards and brought in four of six targets for 14 yards in the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Dowdle outpaced Chuba Hubbard by just three carries and two rushing yards, as both backs had a predictably difficult time versus the Buccaneers' typically stingy run defense. With Sunday's production, Dowdle did exceed 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive campaign, but he's been at 58 rushing yards or fewer in six consecutive games heading into a Week 17 home matchup against a tough Seahawks defense.