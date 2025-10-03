Coach Dave Canales said Dowdle will start Sunday against the Dolphins with fellow RB Chuba Hubbard (calf) ruled out for the contest, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard wasn't able to practice this week due to a lingering calf injury, and while he'll be inactive this weekend, Canales labeled him "day-to-day," meaning Dowdle's time as the Panthers' No. 1 backfield option may be contained to one game. In reserve role this season, Dowdle has averaged 3.0 yards on his 28 carries, hauled in five of six targets for 20 yards and scored a rushing touchdown in four games. Having said that, he racked up 1,079 rushing yards last year as the Cowboys' primary RB, so he can handle a large workload if needed. Trevor Etienne and DeeJay Dallas will be on hand for any reps that don't go to Dowdle.