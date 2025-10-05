Dowdle rushed 23 times for 206 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 28 yards in the Panthers' 27-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Stepping in to the lead-back role in place of Chuba Hubbard (calf), Dowdle exceeded all expectations in his first opportunity to helm the ground attack in Carolina. Dowdle repeatedly knifed the Dolphins' front seven for big gains, including 43- and 53-yard scampers. Dowdle's otherworldly performance raises an intriguing dilemma for head coach Dave Canales whenever Hubbard is healthy again, but the Panthers can certainly afford to give the latter time to fully heal, especially with Dowdle next getting a crack at the inconsistent defense of his former Cowboys squad in a Week 6 home matchup.