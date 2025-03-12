Dowdle agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Dowdle emerged as the Cowboys' top running back last season and rushed for a career-high 1,079 yards on 235 carries (4.6 YPC) with two touchdowns while adding 249 yards on 39 catches and three touchdowns. In Carolina, he'll be part of a backfield duo along with Chuba Hubbard (calf/knee), who had his own breakout last season with a career-best 1,195 rushing yards on 250 carries and 10 touchdowns. Dowdle's fantasy stock may take a hit as a result of being part of a shared backfield, but the signing gives the up-and-coming Panthers a potentially formidable running back 1-2 punch. Jonathon Brooks, who the team selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, is expected to miss most of next season while recovering from his second torn ACL.