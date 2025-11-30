Dowdle carried the ball 18 times for 58 yards and caught both his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams.

The fifth-year running back split touches nearly equally with Chuba Hubbard, but it was Hubbard who paced Carolina's backfield with 124 scrimmage yards, including a 35-yard TD reception from Bryce Young in the first quarter. Dowdle has gone three straight games without getting into the end zone himself, producing 141 rushing yards on only 3.3 yards per carry during that stretch, and Hubbard could be re-emerging as the Panthers' top RB. The team will be on bye next week, so clarity in the backfield pecking order likely won't come until a Week 15 clash with the Saints.