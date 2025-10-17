Panthers coach Dave Canales said Friday that he's already decided between Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard as the lead runner this week but won't reveal his plan before facing the Jets on Sunday, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

Hubbard missed the previous two games due to a calf injury but has been cleared to return after practicing this week. In Hubbard's absence, Dowdle became one of a handful of running backs in NFL history to exceed 230 scrimmage yards and score a touchdown in consecutive games. The recent success makes Dowdle at least a slight favorite to lead Carolina's backfield in Week 7, though not necessarily beyond that.