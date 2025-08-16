Dowdle rushed twice for two yards and secured his only target for 15 yards in the Panthers' 20-3 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

The offseason addition entered the game after Chuba Hubbard, with Dowdle logging his first touch on the first third down of the Panthers' third drive of the afternoon. Dowdle recorded his 15-yard catch on that play and then netted his two rushing yards over the next two snaps to wrap up his afternoon. A 1,000-yard rusher in 2024 with the Cowboys, Dowdle appears slotted for a solid but still complementary role alongside No. 1 back Chubba Hubbard going into the 2025 regular season.