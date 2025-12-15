Dowdle rushed the ball 16 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints. He added one reception on one target for five yards.

Dowdle reclaimed the lead-back role in Carolina, out-touching Chuba Hubbard 17-9. However, he found very limited room to run, with his longest gain going for only eight yards while averaging under 4.0 yards per carry for the fourth time in his last five games. Dowdle did manage to save his day with a four-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, his first time reaching the end zone since Week 10. Overall, Dowdle has failed to reach 100 yards from scrimmage in four of his last five games, despite seeing at least 17 touches in all but one matchup in that span.