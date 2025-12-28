Dowdle carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards and caught three of five targets for four yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

The Panthers' offense couldn't get anything going Sunday until it was too late, and Dowdle wound up falling short of 60 rushing yards for the seventh straight games. Despite the late-season slump, the fifth-year back is still just 14 rushing yards short of setting a new career high, after amassing 1.079 yards with the Cowboys in 2024. Dowdle may need to find another gear in Week 18 against the Buccaneers with the NFC South title, and a playoff spot, on the line.