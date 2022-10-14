Anderson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after not practicing Friday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Anderson practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday, so his addition to the Panthers' injury report Friday is notable and his status should be monitored ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. If Anderson is out this weekend, Shi Smith and Terrace Marshall would be next up for added WR reps behind DJ Moore, with Laviska Shenault (hamstring) already ruled out for Week 6.